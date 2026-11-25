The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has submitted its position to the Prosecutor General's Office on the need to register criminal proceedings concerning David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, as part of an investigation into alleged cash payments to members of parliament in exchange for their votes in the Verkhovna Rada. The authority to initiate an investigation rests exclusively with the Prosecutor General, Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko has said.

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, a video recording of which was published on the outlet's YouTube channel, Klymenko recalled that the statute of limitations for the investigation expires at the end of this year, meaning that a decision in the case of illegal payments to MPs must be made.

Asked whether the sources of the funds had been established and whether they could have originated from call centers, the SAPO chief said:

"As we can see from the investigation, this was not an isolated incident; it was happening systematically, and the sources of the funds varied at different times. [...] One of the investigative theories being considered is that the money may have come from so-called call centers, since the method of transferring these funds is very similar to the way money was transferred in the Carthage and Carthage 2 cases."

Asked whether the head of the Servant of the People faction could have been the person organizing the cash payments to MPs, Klymenko noted:

"To speak about a specific MP, an investigation into that individual must first be initiated. This falls within the responsibility of the Prosecutor General."

The SAPO chief noted that anti-corruption agencies had long been calling for them to be granted the authority to initiate investigations involving members of parliament. However, until the relevant legislative amendments are adopted, this power remains exclusively with the Prosecutor General.

"As far as I know, at the same time as the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) filed its complaint, it also approached both the Prosecutor General's Office and NABU. NABU submitted its position to the Prosecutor General's Office, stating that information concerning Arakhamia's possible unlawful actions should be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations (URPI). [...] The facts set out in the complaint cannot be verified without the initiation of a pre-trial investigation," the SAPO chief explained.

As previously reported, citing the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), on November 4 the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ordered Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky to register information concerning a possible criminal offense by David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations (URPI). Earlier, in October, AntAC had filed a criminal complaint against Arakhamia with Kovalsky.

On December 27, 2025, NABU announced that it had exposed an organized group allegedly involving incumbent members of parliament and arranging payments in exchange for votes in the Verkhovna Rada. Five MPs were notified of suspicion in connection with the proceedings, including Yuriy Kisiel, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction.

In addition, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of an aide to David Arakhamia in late 2025. According to court ruling materials, the organized group was headed by a member of the leadership of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, who may have received $85,000 for subsequent distribution among other MPs.

AntAC believes that Arakhamia may have been involved in organizing payments to members of parliament in exchange for votes on specific issues. The organization bases this assumption on court ruling materials referring to the head of an organized group from the leadership of the Servant of the People faction, as well as information about searches conducted at Arakhamia's aide's premises.

At the same time, AntAC emphasizes that Arakhamia's possible involvement can only be established through a pre-trial investigation.