Ukraine expects to receive missiles for F-16 fighter jets and NASAMS air defense systems under the PURL program, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"First, I want to express my gratitude for the fact that the package includes missiles for F-16s as well as for NASAMS air defense systems. F-16s and NASAMS serve as part of our air defense, as you understand perfectly well. Today, aviation is used to shoot down missiles and drones during massive attacks. It is a very substantial package of missiles, and it has been signed. God willing, we will receive it," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar in Berehove, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

At the same time, the president noted that Ukraine had not yet received licenses to manufacture PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. According to him, the Ukrainian side had received confirmation from U.S. President Donald Trump and a positive response from the companies manufacturing these missiles, but had "not actually received these licenses."

"This is an important issue and a serious challenge, because we want Germany to start production already, but it has not started manufacturing them either. Although it has received numerous assurances, we would like to speed up this process," he said.

Zelenskyy also reported that a package for supplying Ukraine with 48 anti-ballistic missiles was currently awaiting approval in the United States, but U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had not yet signed it. The Ukrainian president said Ukraine was counting on these missiles, adding that "if they want to provide 60 [missiles], we would only welcome that."