Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the possibility of his visit to Budapest would depend on an invitation from the Hungarian side.

"If the Hungarian side invites me, then Ukraine will certainly consider the possibility of a visit. We discussed the Carpathian Initiative and many other initiatives. I believe we need more initiatives between our countries," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar in Berehove, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

"If I were the prime minister, I would invite myself to Budapest. After all, we need to make up for lost ground," the president added.