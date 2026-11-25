Budapest condemns Russian aggression and recognizes Ukraine's right and duty to defend its sovereignty, while continuing to provide humanitarian support to Ukrainians, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said.

"Regarding the brutal attack and aggression that Russia is waging against Ukraine, we naturally recognize that Ukraine has the right – one could say, the duty – to defend itself, its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Hungary condemns the attack and supports Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia through all possible humanitarian means," Magyar said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berehove, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

He also said he would hold a further meeting with representatives of the Hungarian national minority and community leaders.

"...I would also like to reaffirm here what I said earlier at the cemetery in Uzhhorod: I have brought a message from the Hungarian people that our Hungarian brothers and sisters in Transcarpathia can count on Hungary," the prime minister emphasized.