Russia is effectively conducting a covert general mobilization through a system of recruitment quotas and financial coercion in an effort to compensate for losses that, according to new estimates, have exceeded 700,000 killed, former British Army Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon writes in an opinion article for The Telegraph.

According to UK Ministry of Defence intelligence assessments, Russian forces continue to suffer between 30,000 and 40,000 casualties per month. Meanwhile, a new analysis published on Monday, based in part on hacked statistical data, suggests that more than 700,000 Russian military personnel have been killed. Including severely wounded personnel who are unable to return to the front, the total number of losses exceeds 2 million.

"In my assessment – and that of my contacts in the British military and intelligence community – Putin's general mobilization is in fact under way. He is simply disguising it," the author writes.

In particular, the article describes how the military registration system introduced at enterprises has evolved into a mechanism of recruitment quotas and substantial financial incentives. For example, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, prospective recruits are being offered 4.1 million roubles to sign a military contract. At the same time, a disproportionately large share of confirmed military deaths comes from small towns and rural communities, while Moscow and St. Petersburg remain relatively insulated under an unwritten "social contract" between the Kremlin and privileged groups.

The author also argues that the Kremlin's strategy of attrition is increasingly being undermined by Ukraine's growing ability to strike strategic targets deep inside Russia, including oil refineries, military airfields, strategic bombers and naval assets. The article further notes that Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been significantly weakened and pushed out of Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, while the disruption of the Kerch road bridge and one of the adjacent railway lines has forced Russia to supply its troops through the "land corridor", which is under constant attack by Ukrainian drones.

De Bretton-Gordon also stresses the need for decisive support for Ukraine from the United Kingdom and Europe amid U.S. President Donald Trump's policy towards Russia.

"Britain and Europe now have an historic responsibility. We must provide Ukraine with the guns, ammunition, intelligence and industrial capacity necessary to prevail. American political weakness must not become a strategic opportunity for Moscow," the author concludes, adding that the strategy of attrition may ultimately undermine the Kremlin's own war aims.