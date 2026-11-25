The situation on the Kupiansk axis is deteriorating due to increased Russian infiltration attempts, with Russian forces seeking to move infantry directly into Kupiansk and onto Ukrainian bridgeheads on the left bank of the Oskil River, military analyst Bohdan Myroshnykov reported.

"The situation on the Kupiansk axis is deteriorating. Enemy infiltration has resumed with three times the intensity. The enemy is trying to get infantry into Kupiansk itself and onto both of our bridgeheads on the left bank of the Oskil River, with varying degrees of success," Myroshnykov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, these attempts by Russian forces continue despite active operations by Ukrainian forces north and south of Kupiansk, on both banks of the river.

The military analyst emphasized the strategic importance of this section of the front, adding that Kupiansk would likely return to the media spotlight soon.