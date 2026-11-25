Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar discussed food security issues, in particular, Ukraine could supply corn to Hungary.

"Here, we can be very helpful to each other. Ukraine can supply Hungary with a certain volume of corn, given that Hungary had an insufficient corn harvest this year, if there is such a desire. In any case, there are many different projects and many different proposals," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Magyar in Berehove on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Zelenskyy and Magyar also discussed security issues, including today's Russian strikes on the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhia.

"This war can truly be stopped only through the full solidarity of Europe, America and all those who genuinely want real peace and solidarity with Ukraine. Friendship with Putin leads nowhere. Some of our mutual acquaintances with Péter [Magyar] can confirm this," the president said.