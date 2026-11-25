A significant number of consumers in Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia region have been left without electricity due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, JSC Zaporizhiaoblenergo said on Telegram.

"As a result of damage to energy infrastructure caused by shelling by Russian occupation forces, a significant number of consumers in the city of Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia region have been left without electricity. The emergency response plan for systemic power grid failures has been activated, and we are working to restore electricity supply," Andriy Stasevsky, head of Zaporizhiaoblenergo, said on Wednesday morning.