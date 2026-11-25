One person was injured in Russian drone attacks on three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Infrastructure, a private house and cars were damaged, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"In Dnipro, infrastructure and a car were damaged. A 42-year-old man was injured. He is receiving outpatient treatment. In the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy targeted infrastructure. In Nikopol district, the district center, as well as Marhanets, Pokrov, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities, came under attack. A private house and a car were damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning.