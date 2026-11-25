Two people were killed and three others injured in Russian drone strikes in Sumy and Seredyna-Buda territorial communities of Sumy region, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"Sumy community. A 76-year-old man was killed and a 38-year-old man injured when an enemy FPV drone struck a car. A 69-year-old man who was injured on November 23 in an enemy drone strike in the Seredyna-Buda community has died in hospital. In addition, women aged 60 and 68, who were also injured in enemy drone strikes that day, sought medical assistance," the agency said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday morning.