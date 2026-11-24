Judges of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, which on Tuesday began hearing the appeal filed by MP and leader of the European Solidarity party, against the decision imposing sanctions on him, refused to allow government officials to hold the hearing behind closed doors due to the presence of "for official use only" documents in the case.

According to a report on the party's website on Tuesday evening, representatives from 17 embassies and dozens of journalists were present at the hearing.

"I was very disappointed with the decision of the court of first instance until my legal team and I gained access to the NABU recordings and the recordings of Ms. Mudra, who is the deputy head of the President's Office, regarding pressure exerted on certain Supreme Court justices. And my goal is to ensure the independence of the court as one of the supreme institutions," Poroshenko said after the meeting.

He also added that he has information about alleged attempts to continue pressuring the judges. "If we are wrong, I will be happy. If this stops the illegal actions that are undermining the rule of law, the goal will have been achieved," the politician said.

During the hearing, he argued that the case regarding sanctions against him contradicts the practice of the European Court of Human Rights, has been mentioned in resolutions by the European Parliament and the European Commission, and that most of the members of the National Security and Defense Council who voted for the sanctions had either been dismissed from their posts or were under investigation for corruption. Poroshenko's lawyers also cited procedural violations during the imposition of the sanctions.

The next hearing of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court on Poroshenko's appeal against the sanctions ruling will take place on January 26, 2027.

As previously reported, the politician had suggested that the Supreme Court might restrict the presence of representatives from foreign embassies at the hearing scheduled for Tuesday on his lawsuit seeking to overturn the sanctions imposed against him in early 2025, citing the alleged presence of information marked "for official use only" in the case file.

On February 13, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated February 12, On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). According to the annex to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov, and former Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko challenged the sanctions in the Supreme Court. On April 17, the court began hearing the lawsuit in the presence of members of the Ukrainian parliament, as well as diplomats from the European Union delegation and representatives of the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark. Poroshenko's representatives emphasize that the sanctions were imposed unlawfully on a Ukrainian citizen residing in the country, while only Russia considers him a "terrorist." Therefore, there are no legal grounds for the sanctions.

In July 2026, the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court denied Poroshenko's petition to overturn the sanctions imposed by a decision of the National Security and Defense Council. The decision was adopted with dissenting opinions from two of the five judges on the panel that heard the case. Poroshenko and his attorneys appealed this decision to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

In addition, on September 2, during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission on the investigation of possible unlawful actions by officials of state authorities, other state bodies, and state-owned enterprises that could have harmed Ukraine's economic security, it became known that Iryna Mudra, former deputy head of the Office of the President, had exerted pressure on the judges of the Administrative Court of the Supreme Court through the court's chairman, Ihor Dashutin, regarding sanctions against Poroshenko. The politician's lawyers have filed complaints regarding this pressure with the High Council of Justice (HCJ), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and the Prosecutor General's Office.