The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine have expressed deep outrage over the decision by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to appoint Alexei Ferapontov – a Russian official subject to sanctions who serves as deputy head of Russia's Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision ("Rostekhnadzor") – as his deputy.

"This Russian official is involved in actions by Russian state bodies aimed at legitimising the illegal seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and extending Russian regulatory control over it. Ukraine imposed personal sanctions on him by Presidential Decree No. 75/2023 of 12 February 2023. As a result of the Russian seizure, Europe's largest nuclear power plant has become a constant threat to nuclear and radiation safety. Appointing a representative of a state body directly involved in undermining nuclear safety principles to one of the IAEA's highest leadership positions fundamentally contradicts the Agency's very mandate," the text of the joint statement published on the agencies' websites reads.

The statement notes that the Ukrainian side has repeatedly emphasized to the IAEA leadership the categorical unacceptability of such an appointment, both through diplomatic channels and in public statements by the leadership of Ukraine's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Energy.

"This personnel decision runs counter to the principles and standards set out in Article VII of the IAEA Statute. The Article makes the highest standards of professional competence and integrity the paramount consideration in recruiting staff. It also guarantees the independence of the Director General and the Agency's staff from outside influence. The appointment also contradicts the spirit and objectives of the resolutions of the IAEA General Conference and Board of Governors on nuclear safety, nuclear security and safeguards in Ukraine. An international organisation tasked with protecting the world from nuclear threats cannot entrust leadership powers to representatives of state bodies involved in creating those threats," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy called Grossi's decision a manifestation of institutional weakness that undermines the IAEA's authority and sets a dangerous precedent for the entire international nuclear safety system, and demanded its revocation.

"The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Energy of Ukraine strongly protest this unacceptable personnel decision and demand that it be reversed immediately. We call on IAEA Member States, above all the members of the Board of Governors, to publicly give a principled assessment of this appointment. We also call on them to use the mechanisms provided for in the Agency's Statute to have the decision reviewed. Respect for the fundamental principles of nuclear safety, international law and integrity cannot be subject to political compromise," the statement reads.