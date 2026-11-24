Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the Russian side could put an end to Ukrainian strikes by ending the war.

"If Putin doesn't like Ukraine's strikes on his oil refineries, he can order an end to the war. If he doesn't want his military vessels hit, he can order an end to the war. Not to mention the 432,000 Russian soldiers he has lost on the battlefield this year without coming any closer to the goals of his invasion. Clearly, he doesn't care about them. Stop complaining. End the war," Sybiha said on X social media platform on Tuesday.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that Ukraine continues to strike at Russian oil refining facilities, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's call to refrain from such attacks. According to him, in response to such actions, Russia will allegedly be forced to take appropriate measures.