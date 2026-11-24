Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Tallinn had alerted Kyiv to the risk of environmental pollution in the Baltic Sea in the event of attacks on Russian oil tankers belonging to the shadow fleet, and also emphasized the prohibition on using Estonia's airspace, sea, or land to launch strikes, according to the Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

"We have told our allies and also told Ukraine that we will not make our airspace, seas, or land available for use – no one else may use them. Of course, Ukraine was also made aware of the risk of environmental pollution. Perhaps they received this message at a lower level than that of heads of state, but we will definitely reiterate it," Michal said on the program "The Prime Minister in the Studio," commenting on a question about whether Estonia had asked Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian ships and oil tankers in the Gulf of Finland.

He noted, however, that Ukrainian strikes against Russia's shadow fleet and infrastructure are likely to continue, as these vessels provide nearly half of the Kremlin's military funding and are used to transport weapons. However, Michal emphasized the risk of oil spills due to the poor technical condition of such vessels, citing, in particular, the tanker Sparta II.

"Any ship in the shadow fleet – and they were in rather poor condition – could be damaged, leading to a spill. As in the case of the Sparta II and all other vessels that are at risk or have already been struck, the potential for a spill poses a major risk to the condition of the Baltic Sea, and this is something we need to address," the Estonian prime minister said.

As reported, on Saturday, November 21, the Finnish Defense Forces detected a drone attack on a Russian merchant ship west of Suursaari in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, in international waters. It was reported that the drone struck the Sparta II, a vessel that Russia was using for military operations – specifically, to transport weapons to Syria for possible use in the war against Ukraine.

For his part, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called the drone attack on the Russian vessel in the Gulf of Finland a collateral consequence of Russian aggression and Ukraine's self-defense, emphasizing that "Ukraine has the right to defend itself". He also assured that Tallinn had not granted any foreign state permission to use its airspace or territorial waters for military operations, and reported that, at Finland's request, the Estonian Navy ship "General Kurvits" was dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire on the vessel.