At the extraordinary EU summit on November 26-27, the main focus will be on the European Union's next long-term budget (Multiannual Financial Framework, MFF) for 2028-2034 and funding for Ukraine in 2027, European Council President António Costa said.

"On the MFF, the time has come to reach an agreement. In advance of the meeting, I have tabled an overall proposal, which I hope you will consider in a spirit of compromise. We, collectively, have the responsibility to find a balanced agreement that will allow the European Union to take on the challenges ahead: boosting our competitiveness, strengthening our security and defence and projecting Europe in the world, whilst preserving the policies that have proven their value," reads the invitation letter published on Tuesday by Costa to the heads of state and government of EU countries for an extraordinary meeting of the European Council.

"Alongside our work on the European Union's long-term budget, we will also need to discuss how to meet, together with partners, Ukraine's financing needs for 2027 – following the proposal put forward by the Commission – and beyond. Our support to Ukraine is also an investment in Europe's own security," the President of the European Council said.

He noted that, in addition, participants at the EU summit will devote time to the issue of renewing the leadership of the European Central Bank in order to adopt a decision in a timely manner.

Costa said he expects the summit to last two days. After discussions on the MFF and funding for Ukraine take place to "reach a timely agreement," there will be a "break for bilaterals."

"I aim to share with Leaders an indicative timetable to introduce some predictability in proceedings. Finally, we will meet again at 27 and I will share my conclusions," the President of the European Council said.

Costa announced on November 21 his new proposal to EU member states regarding the EU's long-term budget for 2028-2034, in which, among other things, defense spending will be increased by 232%.