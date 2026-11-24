Ukraine and Norway have launched and are scaling up a new air defense system – the DESNA launcher, equipped with Ukrainian-made missiles and integrated with a Norwegian fire control system, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara said.

Speaking to reporters, Khmara said DESNA is already operational in Ukraine and has proven effective in destroying drones, particularly jet-powered ones.

"Today, we discussed with Norway the further scaling up of this system. Joint production is an example of how Ukrainian combat experience and expertise combine with our partners' technologies to produce concrete results," the Ukrainian defense minister said.

As previously reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara began his visit to Oslo on Tuesday, where he met with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik. They discussed options for supplying Ukraine with air defense capabilities, specifically interceptor missiles for air defense systems. Separately, the ministers discussed a project to integrate various types of missiles into Ukraine's NASAMS systems. They also discussed ways to supply additional combat aircraft and ammunition for them.

During the meeting, the ministers also signed a cooperation agreement on the implementation of the DELTA system within the Norwegian Armed Forces.