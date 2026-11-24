Italy has expressed concern over recent military operations in eastern Libya, for which the Ukrainian government has claimed responsibility. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani made this statement during a conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"The minister once again emphasized to his Ukrainian counterpart how important it is for Italy to continue its efforts to prevent the conflict with Russia from spreading to the Mediterranean as well. In Italy's view, it is necessary to respect Libya's sovereignty and continue working toward the country's stability, unity, and sovereignty, reaffirming Italy's full support for the UN's actions," the Italian Foreign Ministry's press service said.

At the same time, Tajani confirmed that Italian diplomacy will continue to support Ukraine's defense on the path to a just and lasting peace.

As previously reported, on the night of November 22, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in coordination with the Armed Forces, conducted a special operation near the Libyan port of Benghazi, striking two Russian vessels with two groups of maritime drones (a total of seven unmanned boats launched from a "mother ship"). According to the SBU, the Russian Black Sea Fleet's multi-purpose corvette "Merkury" (Project 20380) was sunk, along with a Ka-27 deck-based helicopter on board, as well as the dry cargo ship MV Angara, which the Russians were using for military logistics as part of the so-called "Syrian Express" and "Libyan Express."

On November 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the operation, calling it "entirely legitimate." The head of state emphasized that the destroyed corvette was one of the newest in the Russian fleet and that the cargo ship was transporting weapons, and he warned that Ukrainian naval operations against enemy targets would continue.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya's Government of National Unity in Tripoli issued a statement condemning the attack near Benghazi and calling on Kyiv to officially explain the nature and scope of the actions. The ministry emphasized the "unacceptability" of any foreign military operations on Libyan territory or in Libyan territorial waters and stated that the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian war does not give either side the right to extend hostilities to the region. In addition, Musa al-Koni, a member of Libya's Presidential Council, called the incident a violation of sovereignty, threatened to appeal to the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice, and called for the Ukrainian leadership to be added to the list of individuals involved in terrorism.

In response, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the threat to Libya stems from Russian military ships and arms carriers that regularly arrive there, and that questions regarding incidents in ports should be directed to the Russian Federation, which uses the civilian infrastructure of third countries for its military purposes and puts them at risk. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhy said Ukraine has every right to strike legitimate military targets of the aggressor.

"These are Russian military ships, as well as cargo ships transporting military equipment and supplies, and tankers from the shadow fleet that support Russia's war machine. Ukraine is not "dragging anyone into" the war or "exporting" it anywhere. Ukraine's actions are directed solely against the aggressor and are not directed against any third party," he said.