Each NATO member state independently determines how it will fulfill its mutual assistance obligations under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, First Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia said.

"Action pursuant to Article 5 may or may not involve the use of armed force," Kyslytsia said on X social media platform.

He said that Article 11 of the Treaty recognizes and accepts the fact that there may be constitutional limitations that affect how individual Alliance members fulfill their obligations under Article 5.

"That is why Article 5 of the 1949 Washington Treaty does not guarantee an automatic military response or force deployments when a NATO member is attacked. While it treats an armed attack on one member as an attack on all, each country decides for itself – the Treaty requires each member to take 'such action as IT DEEMS NECESSARY, including the use of armed force.' Support can range from troops and weapons to diplomatic, economic, or logistical aid," the official said.

He also said the invocation of Article 5 does not happen immediately. Allies must consult and reach an agreement on whether a particular event constitutes grounds for invoking Article 5. Following the September 11 terrorist attacks, it took several weeks of discussions to decide to invoke it.

However, not every attack or cyberincident automatically crosses the established threshold. The treaty covers armed attacks in Europe or North America. Non-kinetic incidents, such as cyberattacks, have a high threshold to qualify as an armed attack.

"Not every NATO-led operation is an Article 5 mission. Article 5 has been invoked only once – after 9/11 – while later missions operated under separate mandates," Kyslytsia added.