President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that agreements had been reached with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in the areas of politics, energy, and infrastructure during the latter's first visit to Ukraine.

"This visit is sure to yield positive results. Agreements have already been reached in the areas of politics, energy, and infrastructure. Thank you," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The president said Magyar's visit began with a tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Uzhhorod.

"We appreciate this respect for our people who gave their lives for Ukraine's independence," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine pays a high price every day for the opportunity to live in a free country and for the security of neighboring states and all of Europe.