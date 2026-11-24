For the fourth time in a row, Russia has failed to secure a seat on the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said, noting that a state that violates the Chemical Weapons Convention cannot monitor its implementation.

"A state that systematically violates the Chemical Weapons Convention and uses banned chemicals as a weapon of aggression cannot oversee its implementation. Congratulations to Poland and Estonia. International law must prevail. No appeasement, no impunity, no exceptions," Sybiha said on X.

Russia lost to Poland and Estonia. 117 votes went to Poland, 111 to Estonia, and only 46 to Russia.