Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara signed a cooperation agreement in Oslo with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik regarding the implementation of the DELTA system in the Norwegian Armed Forces.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, as part of the DELTA Lab initiative, Norway will be able to use and adapt DELTA, as well as participate in its further development. The parties will also exchange experience regarding the implementation, application, and training in the use of the combat ecosystem.

"We have agreed to cooperate on the implementation of DELTA in Norway, and this will strengthen the defense capabilities of our countries. Accordingly, we will provide our Norwegian partners with access to the system's components for its implementation and development. At the same time, our agreements do not provide for the transfer of combat or other operational data from Ukraine. Norway will receive a secure and battle-tested digital tool that will be adapted to its defense needs," Khmara said.