Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara held a meeting in Oslo with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik; they discussed in detail support for Ukraine during the winter and throughout 2027.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, bilateral aid from Norway will amount to at least $7 billion next year. It will primarily focus on priority areas – strengthening air defense and unmanned systems.

"We considered options for supplying Ukraine with air defense capabilities, specifically interceptor missiles for air defense systems. We have reached substantial agreements that are important for Ukraine," Khmara said.

Separately, the ministers discussed a project to integrate various types of missiles into Ukraine's NASAMS systems. They also discussed ways to supply additional combat aircraft and ammunition for them.

In addition, Khmara outlined the main areas for developing cooperation between Ukraine and Norway. These include the exchange of combat experience and the development of joint ventures, where the countries already have practical experience.