A vehicle belonging to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) was damaged during a humanitarian mission after being struck by a Russian FPV drone in Sloviansk.

"On November 22 in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, a Ford Transit service vehicle belonging to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society emergency response unit was damaged while carrying out a humanitarian mission," the society said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during a targeted visit to city residents who needed assistance with evacuation. The deputy commander of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society emergency response unit in Donetsk region arrived at one of the addresses to help a person leave the dangerous area. When the employee got out of the car and headed toward the house, he heard the sound of an FPV drone approaching, followed by an explosion. The Russian drone struck the service vehicle, causing significant damage.

None of the Red Cross staff or volunteers were injured.

The organization said the vehicle was clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem.

The Red Cross Society emphasizes the need to comply with the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular respect for humanitarian personnel, transport, and the Red Cross emblem.