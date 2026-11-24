Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed exploring opportunities to expand the Carpathian Shift program, which allows children from eastern regions and frontline communities to undergo rehabilitation and take a vacation in the western regions of the country.

"Viktor's "Carpathian Shift" program is very good, – and well done to them – which gives thousands of our children from the eastern regions and frontline communities the opportunity to receive rehabilitation and take a break in our western regions, the western part of our country. Let's work together to determine how we can scale up this program-and not just this one, but other similar programs as well," Zelenskyy said in his address to participants at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities on Tuesday.

He thanked the communities that are helping frontline and border areas, particularly those supporting children from the eastern regions.