The U.S. delegation at the Group of Seven summit in Paris raised the issue of nuclear safety and the restoration of the New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on X.

U.S. Ambassador for Nuclear Security Paul Houston stressed the need for international support to restore the shelter at the plant.

"In November, I visited the site to discuss international restoration efforts and opportunities for further U.S.-Ukraine cooperation across the nuclear spectrum, including safety, energy, and future fuel technology," Houston said.

He also paid tribute to those who responded to the 1986 Chornobyl disaster response, honoring their courage and sacrifice.