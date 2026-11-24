The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons has identified 840 locations in frontline communities where mobile shelters are to be installed along routes used by school buses, Deputy Minister Artem Husak said.

The project was developed jointly with frontline communities and six regional military administrations, taking into account children's needs and safety, Husak said at a discussion in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"The ministry is implementing the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to secure funding for and install mobile shelters meeting a state standard developed jointly with the State Emergency Service and the ministry. A total of 840 locations have been identified where regional military administrations say these mobile shelters are needed, taking school bus routes into account," he said.

The shelters will be available not only to children but also to their parents and other civilians caught by an air raid alert or drone attack, Husak said.

He also said that UAH 500 million had been allocated from the state budget for school heating during the 2026 heating season. The budget program was introduced in June and had not been included in the original annual budget plans, he said.