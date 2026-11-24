Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has arrived in Ukraine for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have crossed the Hungarian-Ukrainian border and arrived in Zakarpattia. May God bless all Hungarians, both at home and around the world," Magyar wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Magyar earlier said the purpose of his trip to Zakarpattia was to meet Zelenskyy and representatives of the Hungarian community. He also planned to visit several Hungarian institutions.

This is the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Zakarpattia since 2015.