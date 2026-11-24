The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court has begun hearing an appeal by Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko seeking to overturn sanctions imposed against him, the party said on Tuesday.

Poroshenko called for the hearing to be open to the public and urged the court not to retain the classification "for official use," which he said provided grounds for holding closed hearings and concealing the reasons for imposing the sanctions.

He claimed that the classification had allowed the proceedings to be delayed by eight months. All the relevant documents had been published in the media and on social networks a year ago and had also been provided to embassy representatives, he said.

"The issue of sanctions against me has been included twice in European Parliament resolutions, calling for the cancellation of sanctions that contradict the European Convention on Human Rights, the Constitution and Ukrainian law," Poroshenko said.

He also cited the European Commission’s enlargement report of November 4, saying the issue had been included in the report’s requirements relating to Ukraine’s funding and progress in the EU accession process under the fundamentals cluster.

Poroshenko said the "for official use" classification had therefore lost its relevance. He called for the proceedings to be transparent, arguing that the public, international community and media should be able to follow the case. He also stressed that he was not only Ukraine’s fifth president but the leader of the second-largest parliamentary faction.

Earlier, Poroshenko had suggested that the Supreme Court might restrict the attendance of foreign embassy representatives at Tuesday’s hearing, citing the possible presence in the case file of information classified for official use. He said the case had been under consideration for nearly two years and urged the court to resolve it lawfully and without further delay.

On February 13, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting a February 12 decision by the National Security and Defense Council imposing personal special economic and other restrictive measures. The sanctions targeted five individuals: Poroshenko, businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, former Finance and Credit Bank owner Kostiantyn Zhevago, former PrivatBank co-owner Hennadiy Boholiubov and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko challenged the sanctions in the Supreme Court. On April 17, the court began considering his claim in the presence of Ukrainian MPs and diplomats from the European Union mission and the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania and Denmark. His representatives argued that the sanctions had been unlawfully imposed on a Ukrainian citizen residing in Ukraine, and that only Russia regarded him as a "terrorist."

In July 2026, the Supreme Court’s Cassation Administrative Court rejected Poroshenko’s claim to overturn the sanctions. Two of the five judges issued separate opinions. Poroshenko and his lawyers appealed the ruling to the Grand Chamber.

At a September 2 meeting of a parliamentary temporary investigative commission, it emerged that former deputy head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra had allegedly exerted pressure on Cassation Administrative Court judges through its head, Ihor Dashutin, in connection with the sanctions against Poroshenko. His lawyers subsequently filed complaints with the High Council of Justice, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General’s Office over the alleged pressure.