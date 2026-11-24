The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has ordered the detention of another suspect in a case involving the alleged extortion of EUR 2 million for the benefit of a former owner of companies supplying food to the Defense Ministry, with bail set at UAH 75 million.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Tuesday that the suspect was a business partner of the former owner. The suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom following the ruling.

According to SAPO, the investigation found that in late 2025 a law enforcement officer entered into a criminal conspiracy with the former owner through her intermediaries. The officer allegedly undertook to ensure the criminal prosecution of a person familiar with schemes involving food supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to obtain EUR 2 million held by that person.

Investigators documented the law enforcement officer receiving more than EUR 100,000. He was also due to receive another EUR 1 million after law enforcement officers located and seized the EUR 2 million for the former owner, SAPO said.