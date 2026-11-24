Grain warehouses and other civilian infrastructure were damaged in Odesa region as a result of Russian attacks, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

"Throughout the day, the enemy has continued attacking civilian infrastructure in Odesa region. The strikes damaged the premises of a farming enterprise, warehouses storing nearly 1,500 tonnes of wheat, a warehouse building, an administrative building and passenger cars," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the regional administration, no casualties were reported. The relevant services are working to deal with the consequences of the attacks.