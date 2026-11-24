Osamu Hattori, head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) office in Ukraine, together with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine, Osumi Yo, have handed over 1,399 laptops to schools in Kyiv, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"The computers have been distributed among educational institutions across all 10 districts of the capital, based on their specific needs. This support is significant, as it is aimed at strengthening the capital's educational sector," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to his information, in May 2025, the municipal enterprise Kyivzelenbud received excavators, with the assistance of the Japanese government, to support the operation of city infrastructure. In July 2025, 11 social service institutions in Kyiv were provided with modern rehabilitation equipment, and in May 2026, JICA delivered state-of-the-art water purification systems to the municipal utility company Kyivvodokanal.