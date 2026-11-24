To force the Russian leadership into genuine peace negotiations, it is necessary to deplete Russia's resources and ensure long-term military and financial support for Ukraine, former Ukrainian Prime Minister and Head of Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) Arseniy Yatseniuk said during a discussion at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C., United States.

He named maintaining bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States as the first step. "Second, we need to secure additional defense funding. In any form: through loans, through lend-lease, or by any other means," the KSF head said.

Yatseniuk identified the third step as agreeing on a joint negotiating strategy between the United States, Europe and Ukraine, stressing that negotiations on peace in Europe were impossible without the participation of European countries themselves. He named engagement with China as the fourth priority and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia as the fifth.

According to Yatseniuk, implementing these five steps would not automatically lead to a peace agreement but would bring the parties closer to a lasting ceasefire as the first stage toward genuine peace. "If we manage to resolve at least these urgent issues, it will bring us closer to our goal," he concluded.

A day earlier, speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, Yatseniuk stressed that the only genuine security guarantee for Ukraine was membership in the European Union and NATO, and that peace must be fair to Ukraine, not Russia.

"Our victory is the preservation of the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian people… If we achieve this, it will be a genuine victory. And then the time will come when we reclaim our territories," Yatseniuk said.

The discussion at the Halifax International Security Forum was attended by the 33rd Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer; Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, Admiral Renato Aguiar Freire; the fourth President of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović; and President of the U.S. National Democratic Institute (NDI), Tamara Wittes.

The Atlantic Council discussion also featured Laura Cooper of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), Atlantic Council Eurasia Center Director Ambassador John Herbst, and former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Lieutenant General Douglas Lute. The discussion was moderated by Atlantic Council researcher Melinda Haring.