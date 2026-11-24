The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights has opened proceedings over President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's failure to respond to a petition calling for the head of state to hold an open press conference with independent journalists.

In particular, on September 29, a petition on the president's official website calling for an open press conference collected the required number of signatures for consideration. The author requested a press conference attended by representatives of independent and publicly important media outlets, including Ukrainska Pravda, Bihus.Info, Slidstvo.Info, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, hromadske, The Kyiv Independent, Suspilne, NV, Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, BBC Ukraine, Liga.net and other media outlets, whose journalists would be able to ask questions without having to agree on their content in advance.

Under Ukrainian law, electronic petitions must be considered without delay, but no later than ten working days after the publication of information announcing the start of their consideration.

As of November 24, the president had not responded to the petition.

Due to the failure to meet the statutory deadline for considering the petition, journalist Danylo Mokryk filed a complaint with the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in late October.

On Tuesday, November 24, he published a response from the Ombudsman's Secretariat on Threads, stating that, since the issue raised required further examination, a decision had been made to open proceedings concerning the complaints.

The response also noted that the Ombudsman's Secretariat had sent a letter to the Office of the President of Ukraine to comprehensively establish the circumstances of the case.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last held a major press conference for a broad range of journalists in February 2025.

Since then, journalists have had opportunities to ask the president questions, including during briefings following his meetings with foreign partners in Ukraine and during his visits abroad.

In December 2025, the President's Office also introduced a format in which Zelenskyy provides audio responses via WhatsApp. Under this arrangement, the president answers questions submitted by journalists in advance.

In addition, the president periodically holds off-the-record meetings with media representatives. Journalists may share certain information disclosed during such meetings with the approval of the President's Office.