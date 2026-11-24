The Russian Ministry of Defense’s claim that the settlement of Barvynivka, in Huliaipole sector, has been captured is untrue. This settlement is located approximately 15 km from the line of contact.

This was stated in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency by the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is responsible for the defense of the Huliaipole sector in Zaporizhia region.

"Firstly, the enemy lives in a fabricated reality and seeks to keep its own population and command trapped within it. Secondly, this statement is merely part of an information-psychological operation aimed at sowing negative sentiment among Ukrainians and the international community. However, the Defense Forces continue to hold their assigned positions in Zaporizhia region, and Barvynivka remains well behind our lines," the message reads.

The 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces noted that Russian propaganda outlets had already claimed a so-called "breakthrough" in Barvynivka back in early August of this year.

"The settlement is located about 15 km from the line of contact. The enemy has lied for the second time in nearly four months. We wouldn't be surprised if this happens again in a month even if the distance to the line of combat engagement has by then reached 20 km," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces emphasized.

It is also noted that, with the onset of autumn and deteriorating weather conditions, the enemy has increasingly deployed individual infantry soldiers to infiltrate as deeply as possible into the defensive formations of the Defense Forces and plant the Russian tricolor flag.

"One of their objectives is to film what are purportedly new territorial gains. Our units detect these attempts, and such 'actors' are either eliminated or, whenever possible, taken prisoner," the paratroopers explained.