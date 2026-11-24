Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to appeal to the new U.S. Congress, requesting a large-scale military aid package and the tightening of sanctions against Russia, should U.S. President Donald Trump fail to persuade Vladimir Putin to end the war by the end of the year.

“There must be such a level of support for Ukraine and such sanctions that they send a clear signal to the Russians. It’s time to sit down at the negotiating table and end the war,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Bloomberg.

He also urged allies to increase the supply of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

“Please cover our needs for at least the whole of December. Why? Because I’m still counting on being able to find, so to speak, a new approach to the new Congress in January or February,” the President explained.

He reported that the delivery of 48 Patriot missiles is being delayed because the relevant package has yet to be approved by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Even after this shipment arrives, a significant shortage of missiles for Ukraine’s air defense systems will persist, he added.