Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine was behind a drone strike on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland, saying the vessel, which was carrying weapons, was a legitimate target for the Ukrainian military.

"We did everything right. Every vessel with a Russian flag, everything that carries weapons or any sanctioned cargo that can carry God knows what, it is a legitimate target for us in Russian territorial or neutral waters," Zelenskyy told Bloomberg News in an interview in Kyiv late on Monday.

According to the president, the attack is part of Ukraine's expanding campaign of retaliation against Russia's full-scale invasion. At the same time, he acknowledged that the strike might have caused concern among some of Ukraine's allies.

As reported, on Saturday, November 21, the specialized transport vessel Sparta II, which was carrying weapons in the Gulf of Finland, was struck in addition to the AMBAL ferry.