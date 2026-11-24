A team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to those affected by Russian air strikes on Zaporizhia.

“On the evening of 23 November, the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team worked alongside other emergency services at sites affected by strikes in Zaporizhia,” URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

At one location, volunteers checked the damaged building and the surrounding area to identify people who might need assistance. They provided first aid to injured people and psychological first aid to those experiencing acute stress reactions.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Russian airstrikes damaged a garage complex, affecting more than 30 vehicles. One of the aerial bombs struck near a nine-storey residential building. At another location, a fire broke out in a garden area. According to the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, 40 people were injured, including four children, and two people were killed.