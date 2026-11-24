Overnight, Russia struck residential homes, energy infrastructure, railways, and civilian enterprises across eleven regions, reported Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

"In Zaporizhia, the Russians used guided aerial bombs to strike residential neighborhoods. Two people were killed, and another 44 were injured, including children. Ten residential buildings were damaged," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Additionally, electrical substations were attacked in Zhytomyr and Rivne regions; railway infrastructure was targeted in Chernihiv region; gas transmission infrastructure was hit in Kirovohrad region; and residential buildings were damaged in the city of Zhytomyr itself.

"Residential homes were also struck in Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Sumy regions. In Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, two people were injured in each area as a result of strikes by Russian drones," the Prime Minister wrote.