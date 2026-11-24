President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported an update regarding the requirements for defending Zaporizhia against Russian strikes and stated that additional forces need to be deployed.

“We updated the needs for protecting Zaporizhia against Russian strikes. I am counting on additional forces,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, following a conference call.

The President noted that last night, the Russian Federation focused its strikes on Zhytomyr region, specifically targeting electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure.

“Our defenses worked. There were reports on the situation in the Dnipro region – in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and other cities and communities. The situation with power supply is difficult, but the necessary personnel and resources have been mobilized for restoration. It is important to speed up the work,” Ze;enskyy informed.

He thanked everyone working in Odesa and Odesa region, repairing the networks and ensuring alternative supply routes.

Additionally, the Minister of Energy reported on the implementation of measures agreed upon by Ukraine to increase electricity generation and accelerate the restoration of energy facilities following Russian strikes.

"There was also a separate report from Ukraine’s Minister of Defense on the use of our long-range weapons and the preparation of new support packages from our partners," Zelenskyy added.