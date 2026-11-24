Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said he was traveling to Zakarpattia on Tuesday, November 24, for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today I am traveling to Zakarpattia, where I will hold talks with the President of Ukraine and meet with leaders of the Hungarian community. Together with Minister Anita Orbán, we will visit several Hungarian institutions," Magyar wrote on Facebook.

He added that this would be the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Zakarpattia since 2015.

As reported, on Monday, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced in parliament his intention to visit Zakarpattia region in western Ukraine soon to express support for the ethnic Hungarian minority.

According to Magyar, he was due to discuss the next EU budget with his Czech, Polish and Slovak counterparts later on Monday during a meeting in Bratislava. The Hungarian prime minister also said Budapest could not accept the latest proposal on the next EU budget put forward by European Council President António Costa and published on Saturday.

On November 17, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said Ukraine and Hungary were preparing a meeting between the countries' leaders by the end of November. He made the statement following talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán, noting that the sides had agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral relations. He also recalled the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Hungary, which will be marked on December 3.