The Defense Forces eliminated 1,848 Russian occupiers over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the General Staff’s morning update, the total combat losses of the Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion as of November 24, 2026 approximately amount to: 1,641,489 of military personnel (plus 1,848), 12,493 tanks (plus 1), 25,952 armored combat vehicles (plus 11), 52,786 artillery systems (plus 55), 2,301 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (plus 3), 1,769 air defense systems (plus 1), 3,217 ground-based robotic systems (plus 4), 619,416 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 1,154), 36 ships and boats (plus 1), and 179,084 motor vehicles and fuel tankers (plus 371).