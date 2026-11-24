As of the morning of Nov. 24, 176 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava regions remained without electricity due to adverse weather, First Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said.

"Repair crews are already working to restore power," he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Nekrasov said Russian forces continued attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the past day. Some consumers in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Rivne, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity following the attacks.

Emergency outages are also being imposed in Kharkiv region because of equipment damaged in earlier Russian attacks and reduced voltage in the high-voltage network. A return to predictable outage schedules will be possible once the situation in the power system stabilizes.

"Temporary voltage fluctuations or renewed emergency outages are possible after power is restored," Nekrasov warned.

He urged consumers to disconnect high-power appliances during outages and switch them on gradually once electricity returns, to protect equipment and reduce the load on the power system.

Hourly outage schedules are in effect in most regions on Nov. 24, while industrial consumers are subject to capacity restrictions. The Energy Ministry said the situation remains dynamic due to continued Russian attacks and advised consumers to follow updates from their regional distribution system operators.