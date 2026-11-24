A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked Korosten railway station in Zhytomyr region, killing one person and injuring two others as a result of falling debris, according to a statement by JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

"At the time of the strike, an electric train was near the railway station. Ukrzaliznytsia's monitoring center warned of the threat. The train crew announced a heightened danger alert and ordered an evacuation. Railway workers also evacuated people from the station building," Ukrzaliznytsia said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The company said that railway employees, the train crew and most passengers moved to a permanent shelter. As a result, none of the railway employees were injured.

Ukrzaliznytsia separately stressed that after a heightened danger alert is announced, it is critically important to strictly follow railway workers' instructions and announcements.

"This saves lives. Remaining near railway infrastructure during a heightened danger alert, when railway workers are conducting an evacuation, means exposing yourself to mortal danger. Follow the instructions and travel safely!" Ukrzaliznytsia added.