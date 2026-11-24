A site of mass executions of Jews in Mykolaiv region and a “zemstvo” (district council) school in Poltava region, designed by Afanasiy Slastion, have been designated as monuments of national significance, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine reports.

"The site of the execution of Jews from Southern Ukraine. The monument is located on the eastern outskirts of the village of Bohdanivka, in Voznesensk district of Mykolaiv region. In 1941–1942, mass executions of the Jewish population took place here. The area has largely preserved its historical landscape, which is linked to the executions and the burial sites of the victims," ​​the Ministry stated.

It is noted that the government has reclassified the historical monument, previously categorized as being of local significance under the name "Memorial marker at the site of the execution of civilians" to a monument of national significance, now designated as "The site of the execution of Jews from Southern Ukraine."

"A ‘zemstvo’ two-classroom school. The building is located in the village of Bodakva, in Myrhorod district of Poltava region. It was constructed in the early 20th century based on a design by the prominent Ukrainian architect Afanasiy Slastion. The school is a rare example of Ukrainian “art nouveau” (modernist) architecture. It reflects the characteristic features of this architectural style and the creative contribution of Afanasiy Slastion to the development of national architecture," the message reads.

The government has upgraded the architectural monument, previously classified as being of local significance, to the status of a monument of national significance. As previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has changed the status of the site where protests took place and citizens died en masse during the Revolution of Dignity, upgrading it from a historical landmark of local significance to one of national significance.