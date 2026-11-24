Russian forces attacked energy facilities in northern Rivne region on Tuesday morning, causing power outages. The damage has been repaired and all consumers have been reconnected, regional military administration head Oleksandr Koval said.

"Northern Rivne region came under attack this morning. The enemy targeted energy facilities. Thanks to the prompt work of power engineers, all consumers have now been reconnected," he wrote on Telegram.

Koval said scheduled hourly power cuts remain in force across the region.