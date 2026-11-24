Two people were killed and five others injured as a result of Russian attacks in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region over the past day, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"Kramatorsk district. In Sloviansk, shelling, including strikes by five FPV drones, injured three people and damaged three apartment buildings, four vehicles and a parcel locker. In Kramatorsk, shelling, including strikes by seven FPV drones and an Italmas UAV, killed two people and injured two others. Russian forces also struck Shabelkivka with a Molniya-2 UAV and Yasnohirka with four FPV drones," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Russian forces attacked Serhiivka in the Andriivka community with five FPV drones. In Cherkaske, a private house was damaged by a Molniya-2 UAV strike. A minibus was damaged near Ocheretyne in the Oleksandrivka community.

According to the regional administration, Russian forces shelled settlements in Donetsk region 28 times over the past day. A total of 781 people, including 42 children, were evacuated from the frontline area.