Ukrainian product IT group Vchasno Group, which previously held a 73.5% stake in home medical care service Medix Opika LLC, has bought out minority shareholders, increasing its stake to 95%.

According to a company press release, the decision to increase its stake follows rapid business growth. Medix Opika generated revenue of more than UAH 270 million in the first nine months of 2026, twice its full-year 2025 revenue of UAH 128 million.

“The group increased its stake because it sees Medix Opika as a model in which the service is built as a technology business, with systematic quality control of visits and transparent reporting to the state,” Vchasno Group co-founder and CEO Mykola Palienko said in the release.

The company said the deal closed on Oct 31. Its value was not disclosed. The remaining 5% will stay with Medix Opika CEO Volodymyr Buzhan. The company will retain its brand, team and management autonomy.

Vchasno Group plans to continue investing tens of millions of hryvnias in the service's development, the release said.

“Ukraine’s Health Care Development Strategy through 2030 envisages private-sector participation in the medical guarantees program. We are convinced that those who handle data as carefully as they handle patients will have an advantage in this market,” Palienko said.

According to Medix Opika's estimates based on data from the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), the company serves more than 20% of patients receiving mobile palliative care under the medical guarantees program.

Citing NHSU data, the release said 62,200 patients received mobile palliative care in the first half of 2026, up 28% year-over-year. The market remains dominated by municipal providers. In 2025, 766 healthcare facilities had NHSU contracts for these services, of which only 32 were private.

Medix Opika said its patient base has nearly doubled since the start of the year to more than 11,400 people across 21 regions. More than 1,500 of them live in communities where hostilities are ongoing.

“The increase in Vchasno Group’s stake to 95% allows us to plan further ahead. At the start of next year, we will launch an app for doctors, while developing pediatric palliative care in Mykolaiv and Odesa,” Buzhan said.

As reported in June, Vchasno Group agreed to increase its stake in home medical care service Medix Opika, comprising Medix Opika LLC and Medix Company Management. The partnership began in 2025, and the planned increase was to 73.5%.

At the time, the other shareholders were Oleksandr Rusin with 15%, Dmytro Matsiuk and Serhiy Moskalchuk with 2.5% each, and Oleksiy Marunchak with 1.25%. Palienko and Rusin were listed as beneficial owners with stakes of 41.25% and 33.75%, respectively.

Medix Opika is a Ukrainian home medical care service specializing in support for seriously ill patients. It operates under contracts with the NHSU.

Vchasno Group is a Ukrainian group of product IT companies developing digital solutions for businesses and government. Its projects include the Vchasno service and the Zakupivli.Pro platform for public and commercial procurement.

The Vchasno service enables companies and individuals to sign, exchange and store electronic documents. Its ecosystem includes Vchasno.KЕP, Vchasno.EDI, Vchasno.Report, Vchasno.Cash Register, Vchasno.Waybill and Vchasno.HR.