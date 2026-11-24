Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius signed an implementation agreement on a new joint defense production project in Berlin.

The press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported this on its Telegram channel.

"Germany is among the leaders in supporting Ukraine's defense industry. We already have joint ventures and are systematically expanding this cooperation. Now we are launching another project – in the field of tactical reconnaissance drones. These systems will help our soldiers better observe the battlefield, plan and carry out combat missions. Importantly, such projects simultaneously strengthen the defense industries of Ukraine and Germany," Khmara stressed.

The ministry said that under the agreement, a Ukrainian and a German company are establishing a joint venture in Germany, which plans to manufacture several thousand Ukrainian drones for tactical reconnaissance and surveillance in 2027.

According to the Defense Ministry, the German side will finance production, the establishment of manufacturing facilities and subsequent support. The agreement also provides for the possibility of further increasing the volume of deliveries to the Defense Forces.

The Defense Ministry said Ukraine is already implementing 11 joint defense production projects with partner countries. Following Tuesday's signing, the number will rise to 12, including six with Germany.