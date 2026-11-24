U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has yet to sign off on a contract to supply Kyiv with 60 Patriot interceptor missiles, including missiles from European stockpiles, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

"Deliveries of U.S.-designed and manufactured PAC-3 and PAC-2 interceptor missiles, paid for by Kyiv's Western allies, have been delayed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, two Ukrainian officials and a third person familiar with the situation told the Financial Times," the newspaper said in an exclusive report.

Because Patriot missiles are American-made, Washington must authorize their export and re-export, including from European stockpiles. "It is very important that America allows the transfer of missiles for Patriot systems that our partners have already paid for," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

The delays in Patriot interceptor deliveries come as Russia intensifies airstrikes against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure ahead of winter. According to the sources, empty Patriot launchers mean that almost every ballistic missile launched by Russia hits its target in Ukraine.

"Among the outstanding deliveries of PAC-3 interceptors, Ukraine's most effective defense against Russian ballistic missiles, eight were scheduled for September, ten for October and ten for November, with another 12 due in December," the newspaper reported. According to the sources, none of the four batches has yet been approved for delivery.

Another approximately 20 older-model PAC-2 interceptors have also been allocated to Ukraine but are awaiting delivery approval, according to one Ukrainian official.

"In late October, the Ukrainian president said Kyiv had been 'waiting for almost a month' for Mr. Hegseth to sign a contract for missiles for Patriot and NASAMS, medium-range surface-to-air missile systems jointly produced by RTX (formerly Raytheon) and Norway's Kongsberg. Since then, the NASAMS missiles have been approved, two Ukrainian officials and another person familiar with the situation confirmed. One official said they were 'on their way' to Ukraine," the newspaper reported.

Asked about the weapons, a Pentagon spokesperson said: "There has been no change in the Department of Defense's policy regarding support for Ukraine."

"According to Ukrainian officials, a separate process to grant Kyiv permission to manufacture its own Patriot interceptor missiles is also being delayed at the Pentagon," the report said.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Zelenskyy in July that he would authorize the production of U.S.-designed weapons. The reason for the change in position was unclear. "The War Department is pursuing several parallel lines of effort to accelerate transatlantic industrial cooperation on the Patriot air and missile defense system with European partners and Ukraine, and continues this work today," a Pentagon official said.

Patriot systems are among the few Western weapons available to Ukraine capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. PAC-3 interceptors use so-called hit-to-kill technology, striking their targets directly, while PAC-2 interceptors are older missiles that use fragmentation warheads detonating near their targets and producing a cloud of fragments.

The U.S. delay comes amid a sharp deterioration in relations between Zelenskyy and Trump, as the U.S. president has accused the Ukrainian leader in recent weeks of being unwilling to end the war and hinted at the need to appoint a "new president" in Kyiv. Trump has also criticized Zelenskyy for alleged ingratitude over U.S. support and for strikes on Russian oil refineries, which he blamed for rising global oil prices.

By contrast, Trump described Putin as "my friend" and, following a meeting with the Russian leader in China last week, said Putin had "clearly expressed his desire for the war between Russia and Ukraine to end through diplomatic means."

The months-long delay in delivering Patriot interceptors to Ukraine has heightened concerns in Kyiv that the Trump administration is using military assistance as leverage in its efforts to secure a swift agreement before a new Democratic-led Congress takes office in January.

"Ukrainian officials interpreted these actions, together with recently imposed speed restrictions on Starshield – the Pentagon-funded military version of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network – as part of a coordinated U.S. effort to make Kyiv vulnerable to Russian attacks and weaken its position, potentially making it more willing to offer territorial and other concessions to Russia," the report said.