DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko presented a number of proposals concerning energy, infrastructure and the organization of related processes in Kyiv, with the government to support their implementation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Maksym Tymchenko proposed a number of solutions for Kyiv concerning energy, infrastructure and the organization of processes. The tasks are difficult, but at the government level there will be maximum support,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram following a meeting on energy security on Monday.

He also expressed hope that the city authorities would facilitate the implementation of the proposed measures.